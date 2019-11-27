اليسا بإطلالة ساحرة على شاطىء المكسيك!

نشرت الفنانة اللبنانية اليسا عددا من الصور الجديدة لها من المكسيك وذلك عبر حسابها على انستغرام.
وظهرت اليسا في هذه الصور على احد الشواطىء في المكسيك وعلقت قائلة: “اللحظات الاخيرة من الطقس الرائع في المكسيك قبل التوجه الى كندا الباردة”.
View this post on Instagramf4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)">F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);">F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);">
View this post on Instagramf4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)">F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);">F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);">
Last moment in #cancun🌴 #mexico🇲🇽 b4 heading to cold #toronto #canada🇨🇦 #elissa #tour
وكانه قد تداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مقطع فيديو التقط من حفل إليسا في المكسيك ضمن الجولة الفنية التي قامت بها، واللافت أن هذا الفيديو وثّق لحظة الديو الذي جمع إليسا بالفنان ناصيف زيتون بأغنية إليسا “كرمالك”.