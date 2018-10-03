امينة خليل ترد على منتقديها: “لست مثالية ولدي اجناب”

ردت الممثلة المصرية أمينة خليل على منتقدي إطلالتها في ختام مهرجان الجونة السينمائي.
وكتبت أمينة خليل عبر حسابها على انستغرام: “نعم لست مثالية، ولدي أجناب تدعونها مقابض الحب أو حلوى الـ(مافن)، لا أعلم ما تطلقون عليها الآن”.
وتابعت: “في اليوم الذي ارتدي فيه قميص قصير يكشف بطني لا آكل كثيرا، لكن بعد عودتي من تلك الليلة وآكل شطية جبن سائح، لكن أتعرف ماذا، كلنا نفعل ذلك أيضا. هذه الوجبات الخفيفة في منتصف الليل واقفة في المطبخ مع فتيات يفعلن بالشيء نفسه بالضبط – تجعلني أشعر أنني عادية”.
وأضافت: “لأننا جميعا بشر عاديون، وهذا ما ينبغي أن نكون عليه. لأنني لن أبدل تلك اللحظات بأي شيء آخر، لأن الضحك أو النكات أو جلسات القيل والقال التي كانت خلال تلك الوجبات الخفيفة في منتصف الليل تجعلني أملك حياة، وأنا أحبهم، وما هي أفضل طريقة لتذكر السنة الأخيرة من العشرينيات سوى هذه اللحظات التي تجعلك تضحك حتى تؤلمك المعدة أو يخرج المخاط من أنفك، كلنا وقعنا في هذه المواقف”.
وكتبت: “تقبلي من أنت. وتقبلي أننا جميعًا مختلفون. وتقبلي أنه سيكون هناك دائمًا شخصًا أفضل يسير على السجادة الحمراء أمامك. ولكن ما يجب أن تتقبليه أن تكوني على ما يرام مع ذلك. ثقي أن شخصا ما في هذا العالم سوف يراك دائما كأجمل فتاة في العالم. وفي النهاية كلنا متشابهات. فنحن جميعًا نفوس جميلة، وأحيانًا هرمونية، وأحيانًا نثق بأنفسنا، وبالكاد كاملات، ولكننا دائمًا بشر. انعمي بذلك. لا شيء يضيء أكثر من الثقة”.
Yes, im not perfect. Yes, i have love-handles, or a muffin-top, or whatever its called nowadays. Yes, i dont eat much the day i know ill be wearing a crop-top that night. And yes, i come home post-crop-top and have sandwhich gebna say7a or maybe even a quarter pounder! But you know what- so does everyone else. And those midnight snacks standing in the kitchen surrounded by girls doing the exact same thing- make me feel normal. Because we all are normal human beings. And thats the way it should be. Because i wouldnt trade those moments for anything. Because the laughter or jokes or gossip sessions ive had during those midnight snacks make me have a life. And i love them. And what a better way to remember the last year of my twenties than moments that make you laugh till your stomach hurts, or barabeer come out of your nose. (C'mon we've all been there!?) So, accept who you are. And accept that we are all different. And accept that there will always be someone better walking that red carpet ahead of you. But what you should accept and truly be- is ok with that. Trust that someone in this world will always see you as the most beautiful girl in the world. And that at the end- we are all the same. We are all beautiful souls, occasionally hormonal, sometimes confident, scarcely perfect, but ALWAYS- human. Own it. Nothing shines brighter than confidence. #quarterpoundersforlife #loveyourself #nofilter #nophotoshop #proudlywoman