ديمي لوفاتو تنشر صورتها بالبكيني دون تعديل: “نعم لدي سلوليت”

فاجات النجمة الامريكية ديمي لوفاتو بنشرها صورة لها بالبكيني دون اي تعديل معترفة انها تعاني من السلوليت.
وقالت ديمي لوفاتو تعليقا على الصورة التي نشرتها عبر حسابها على انستغرام: “هذه اكبر مخاوفي.. صورة لي بالبكيني دون تعديل وخمن ماذا انه سلوليت”.
View this post on Instagramf4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)">F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);">F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);">
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
واعترفت ديمي لوفاتو ان كل الصور التي كانت تنشرها سابقا باليكيني كانت معدلة قائلة: “اكره انني كنت افعل ذلك ولكنها الحقيقة”.
وقالت ديمي لوفاتو انها تريد ان تفتح صفحة جديدة تكون فيها حقيقية وصادقة مع نفسها بدل ان تسعى الى ارضاء معايير لا تعنيها.
وقد لاقت ديمي لوفاتو دعما كبيرا من متابعيها الذي اكدوا على انها جميلة كما هي.
View this post on Instagramf4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)">F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);">F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);">
Just left what’s possibly my favorite place on Earth with my best friends. Bora Bora is literal heaven on Earth.. I may be posting a lot of pics in the next few days.. I’m sorry in advance 😂
View this post on Instagramf4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)">F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);">F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);">