سيرين عبد النور تنشر صورتها مع “كريستيانو”

نشرت الفنانة سيرين عبد النور على صفحتها على انستغرام صورة تجمعها بإبنها “كريستيانو”.
وظهرت سيرين بالصورة وعلامات الفرح على وجهها وهي تلاعب إبنها، وحرصت، كما دائماً، على إخفاء وجهه.
وكتبت عبدالنور معلّقة بالقول: “دوري كإم من افضل ادواري… كريستيانو ابني”.
شوفو شو مهضومين الرسمات يللي صممتن مع @purebornuae و @purebornarabia هيدا الخط خاص بابني كريستيانو ومصنوع من المواد الطبيعية. شوفو الإنستا ستوري عندي و فيكن تشوفو النقشات وتتسوقو من www.pureborn.ae @Purebornuae @purebornarabia My happiness and Joy, my Christiano. Check in my Instagram story the range of Limited Edition prints I have designed in collaboration with @Purebornuae & @Purebornarabia ! The nappies are for Mums that are conscious of the environment but also see the fun side of life I can't wait to show you more and you can shop my organic prints on www.pureborn.ae #cyrineXpureborn #Pureborn
لأني تعودت شارككن تفاصيل حياتي اليومية، أكيد لاحظتو قدّي بهتم شخصياً بتفاصيل حياة عيلتي و صحتن. مؤخرا اكتشفت @PureBornuae , الماركة المصنوعة بالكامل من المواد الطبيعية. وهلق تعاونت معهم لإطلاق طبعات خاصة بأبني كريستيانو. ومش بس هيك رح قدملكن انتو كمان فرصة لتربحو منتوجات هالماركة .كل يللي لازم تعلمو هو انكن تعملو "تاغ" لثلاثة من أصحابكن بالكومنت وتعملو "فولو" لحساب @PureBornuae & @Purebornarabia رح يتم الإعلان عن الرابح من قبل Pure Born الأسبوع المقبل.لتشاركو بهيدي المسابقة لازم تكونو عايشين بلبنان أو بالإمارات العربية المتحدة حظ موفق للجميع! Being a mother for the second time led me to take better choices for my kids. Recently I was introduced to @PureBornuae, an all organic brand, and I have partnered with them to launch my own range of organic nappies with prints inspired by watercolors! I am giving you the chance to enter a competition I am launching for a chance to receive an exclusive first look of my limited edition prints and receive the #PureBorn organic nappies. How to enter: Tag 3 mummy friends in the comments below and Follow @PureBornuae & @Purebornarabia -Winner will be announced by Pure Born next week -You must be a resident of Lebanon & UAE to enter Good luck Mommies. #cyrineXpureborn #Pureborn