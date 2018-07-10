سيرين عبد النور تنشر صورتها مع “كريستيانو”

شوفو شو مهضومين الرسمات يللي صممتن مع @purebornuae و @purebornarabia هيدا الخط خاص بابني كريستيانو ومصنوع من المواد الطبيعية. شوفو الإنستا ستوري عندي و فيكن تشوفو النقشات وتتسوقو من www.pureborn.ae @Purebornuae @purebornarabia My happiness and Joy, my Christiano. Check in my Instagram story the range of Limited Edition prints I have designed in collaboration with @Purebornuae & @Purebornarabia ! The nappies are for Mums that are conscious of the environment but also see the fun side of life I can't wait to show you more and you can shop my organic prints on www.pureborn.ae #cyrineXpureborn #Pureborn

A post shared by سيرين عبد النور (@cyrineanour) on Jul 10, 2018 at 9:59am PDT