شاهدوا إطلالة ميغان ماركل التي تغلبت بها على ستايل كيت ميدلتون الناعم

Can't wait to see them at the Royal Box soon!!the game is at 2pm. #WimbledonChampionships #MeghanMarkle #CatherineMiddleton #DuchessofSussex #DuchessofCambridge #London #kensingtonroyal #beautiful #classywomen

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle_hd) on Jul 14, 2018 at 5:09am PDT