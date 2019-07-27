شاهد.. جنيفر لوبيز تحتفل بعيدها الـ 50 وعمرو اديب يغازلها

احتفلت النجمة العالمية جينيفر لوبيز بعيد ميلادها الخمسين لى جزيرة خاصة في ميامي وبحضور مجموعة من أفراد عائلتها وأصدقائها، وبالطبع خطيبها أليكس رودريغيز.
في تفاصيل الاحتفال، فقد تمّ اعتماد اللون الذهبي في الديكور حيث انتشرت الكرات في أرجاء المكان، أما قالب الحلوى فتزيّن باللونين الأسود والذهبي بطول خمسة طوابق.
وكالعادة، اعتمدت لوبيز لوكاً ساحراً فاختارت فستاناً تميّز بتصميمه الضيّق ولونه الميتاليكي حمل توقيع علامة فيرساتشي Versace.
في سياق متصل، غازل الاعلامي المصري عمرو أديب، جنيفر لوبيز، التي ستحيي حفلا في الساحل الشمالي قائلا: “الست القمر دي عندها خمسين سنة، القمر الفظيع الخالي من الشوائب هتكون موجودة في مصر”.
It’s been a birthday to remember. I can truly feel the love from all of you. ❤️ Yesterday was a dream. I have watched your beautiful birthday videos and I must’ve cried 20 times. It was just another great reminder of how thankful I am for all the beauty and love I have in my life. Thank you all for being a part of this great feeling! @arod, Benny, @quayaustralia, @prettylittlething and so many more! 🎉🍾🎂 The party continues tonight!!! #itsmypartytour 📸: @walik1 & @stevengomillion