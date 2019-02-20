كاميلا كابيلو تنشر صورا لها من باحة مسجد الشيخ زايد

View this post on Instagram

One of my favorite people Anthony Bourdain once said, “it seems that the more places I experience, the bigger I realize the world to be”- it’s so true, I love the feeling of being humbled by traveling to another place and experiencing a completely different culture, it makes you realize how small your world is in comparison to how big the world actually is; how you’re only living one version in a million of the human experience. But at the same time travel makes you realize we’re not really all that different. i wore a hijab to be respectful when visiting this mosque and at the store this really sweet girl helped me put it on. We didn’t speak the same language, but she was smiling as she helped me, and it felt like she was a close friend. I can’t really describe it, but experiences like this give me such a special feeling of being really close to and really loving people 💕 see you tonight, Dubai 💕💕💕💕💕