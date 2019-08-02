ريما بنت بندر: “القيادة السعودية تثبت التزامها المساواة بين الرجل والمرأة”

عبرت سفيرة السعودية في واشنطن، ريما بنت بندر آل سعود، عن سعادتها لسن المملكة تعديلات جديدة على قوانين العمل والأحوال المدنية، مشيرة إلى أن التعديلات تهدف إلى رفع مكانة المرأة السعودية.

وقالت الأميرة السعودية في تغريدة عبر حسابها بموقع “تويتر” إن “القيادة في السعودية تثبت عبر هذه التغييرات التزامها بالمساواة بين الجنسين، بداية من إدراج المرأة في المجلس الاستشاري إلى إصدار رخص قيادة لها”.

وأضافت أن هذه اللوائح الجديدة تاريخية، مشيرة إلى أنها تدعو إلى المساواة بين المرأة والرجل، و”من شأنها أن تخلق بلا شك تغييرا حقيقيا للمرأة السعودية”.

واعتمدت السعودية، رسميا، تعديلات في نظام وثائق السفر، وقانون الأحوال المدنية بالنسبة للمرأة، والتي تسمح لها لأول مرة بالسفر من دون الولاية.

I am elated to confirm that KSA will be enacting amendments to its labor and civil laws that are designed to elevate the status of Saudi women within our society, including granting them the right to apply for passports and travel independently. 1/4 — Reema Bandar Al-Saud (@rbalsaud) August 2, 2019

These developments have been a long time coming. From the inclusion of women in the consultative council to issuing driving licenses to women, our leadership has proved its unequivocal commitment to gender equality. 2/4 — Reema Bandar Al-Saud (@rbalsaud) August 2, 2019

These new regulations are history in the making. They call for the equal engagement of women and men in our society. It is a holistic approach to gender equality that will unquestionably create real change for Saudi women. 3/4 — Reema Bandar Al-Saud (@rbalsaud) August 2, 2019