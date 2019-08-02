الصفحة الرئيسية أخبار سياسية العالم العربي ريما بنت بندر: “القيادة السعودية تثبت التزامها المساواة بين الرجل والمرأة”

ريما بنت بندر: “القيادة السعودية تثبت التزامها المساواة بين الرجل والمرأة”

بواسطة -
2 27
سفيرة السعودية في واشنطن ريما بنت بندر آل سعود

سفيرة السعودية في واشنطن ريما بنت بندر آل سعود

عبرت سفيرة السعودية في واشنطن، ريما بنت بندر آل سعود، عن سعادتها لسن المملكة تعديلات جديدة على قوانين العمل والأحوال المدنية، مشيرة إلى أن التعديلات تهدف إلى رفع مكانة المرأة السعودية.

وقالت الأميرة السعودية في تغريدة عبر حسابها بموقع “تويتر” إن “القيادة في السعودية تثبت عبر هذه التغييرات التزامها بالمساواة بين الجنسين، بداية من إدراج المرأة في المجلس الاستشاري إلى إصدار رخص قيادة لها”.

وأضافت أن هذه اللوائح الجديدة تاريخية، مشيرة إلى أنها تدعو إلى المساواة بين المرأة والرجل، و”من شأنها أن تخلق بلا شك تغييرا حقيقيا للمرأة السعودية”.

واعتمدت السعودية، رسميا، تعديلات في نظام وثائق السفر، وقانون الأحوال المدنية بالنسبة للمرأة، والتي تسمح لها لأول مرة بالسفر من دون الولاية.

 

 

2 تعليق

ماذا تقول أنت؟

الرجاء, التأكد من الأطلاع على قواعد الكتابة في نورت قبل نشر تعليقك.

هذا الموقع يستخدم Akismet للحدّ من التعليقات المزعجة والغير مرغوبة. تعرّف على كيفية معالجة بيانات تعليقك.