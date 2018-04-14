مسؤول روسي يعتبر الضربات الامريكية على سوريا اهانة لـ “بوتين”!

قال السفير الروسي في واشنطن تعليقًا على الضربات الجوية التي شنتها المقاتلات الأمريكية على سوريا، إننا حذرنا من أن الضربات سيكون لها عواقب.

وأضاف أن تلك الضربات الجوية تكون بمثابة «إهانة» للرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين.

Statement by the Ambassador Antonov on the strikes on #Syria:

A pre-designed scenario is being implemented. Again, we are being threatened. We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences.

All responsibility for them rests with Washington, London and Paris. pic.twitter.com/QEmWEffUzx

— Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) April 14, 2018