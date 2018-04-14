الصفحة الرئيسية أخبار سياسية العالم مسؤول روسي يعتبر الضربات الامريكية على سوريا اهانة لـ “بوتين”!

مسؤول روسي يعتبر الضربات الامريكية على سوريا اهانة لـ "بوتين"!

قال السفير الروسي في واشنطن تعليقًا على الضربات الجوية التي شنتها المقاتلات الأمريكية على سوريا، إننا حذرنا من أن الضربات سيكون لها عواقب.

وأضاف أن تلك الضربات الجوية تكون بمثابة «إهانة» للرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين.

