إميليا كلارك تدعو جمهورها للتبرع مقابل عشاء معها.. شاهد بالفيديو

دعت الممثلة البريطانية “إميليا كلارك” جمهورها ومحبيها إلي التبرع لدعم مصابين فيروس كورونا، وقامت بهذا من خلال مقطع فيديو نشرته عبر حسابها الرسمي “علي موقع “إنستجرام
حيث طلبت من جمهورها التبرع، وذلك لجمع مبلغ 250 ألف جنيه إسترليني من 12 شخص فقط مقابل تناول عشاء افتراضي معها عبر الفيديو كول..
Dearest ones, from my isolation booth I write to you with a plea for help! Due to the current frightening and ever changing coronavirus emergency please would you help me raise £250,000, by donating through the link in my Bio, to provide stroke and brain injury patients with essential support!! This fund will also help in freeing up the hospital beds needed to deal with the pandemic, to care for those who also need a space to heal. 100% of your generosity will fund virtual rehab clinic support in the coming weeks… a very big task and a very big ask but you are all very big hearted souls so I know you’ll want to help me help them! ❤️🏆❤️ @sameyouorg #togethertogethertogether
وقالت كلارك: «سنطبخ العشاء سويا وسنتناوله معًا، وسنناقش العديد من الأمور المهمة حول العزل المنزلي علاوة على تداول بعض مقاطع الفيديو المضحكة».
وأضافت كلارك: أن تلك الاموال ستساهم في دعم والمساهمه في علاج مرضى السكتة الدماغية ايضًا ومن يعانون من أمراض المخ بشكل عام، إلى جانب توفير أسرّة في المستشفيات لضحايا كورونا
والجدير بالذكر أن الفنانه مرت بتجربة مرضيّه قاسيه عانت فيها من مرض تمدد الأوعية الدموية في الدماغ، وكان هذا منذ عدة سنوات اثناء تصوير المسلسل الشهير “Game of Thrones”، فيبدو أنها قررت دعم ومساندة المرضي الذين عانوا نفس تجربتها المرضّية.