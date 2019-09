ايميه صياح تحتفل بعيد زواجها برسالة رومانسية

View this post on Instagram

Our Hearts have been beating as One for the past 210,355,200 Hearbeats..❤ With every Year that passes and with every Blessing along the way, I come to believe more and more that SOULMATES, FAIRYTALES & MIRACLES exist.. Yes! They Do exist and They Do Happen.. They just need Love, Dedication, Patience and most importantly FAITH.. #HappyAnniversary to us 🥂 #TheNajjars 🤵👰 #OurSeptember5 💍