دنيا بطمة تستعرض تمثال لها نحته فنان كوري!.. فيديو

I’m back again with another great Moroccan female singer ❤️🇲🇦🇲🇦 @dunia_batma . She really has a voice of angels 🎼thank you everyone for suggesting her 😊 . من كوريا الى المغرب صاحبة الصوت الرائع دنيا باطما . Tag her guys 🇲🇦 hope she will like it and her fans as well🇰🇷🇲🇦 . (Ps : arabic caption is written by my wife ) 🇲🇦🇲🇦🇰🇷🇰🇷 🔎Also repost on ur story and tag me 🔎 #korea #to #morocco #douniabatma #dounia_batma #moroccansinger #koreanman #koreanartist #artist #sculpting #كوريا #المغرب #كوري #رجل_كوري #رجل_كوري_ينحت_دنيا_باطما #مغاربة #مغاربة_العالم #كوريا_الجنوبية