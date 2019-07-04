دنيا بطمة تستعرض تمثال لها نحته فنان كوري!.. فيديو

نشرت الفنانة المغربية دنيا بطمة مقطع فيديو ومجموعة صور لتمثال لها قام بتشكيله فنان كوري من الجبس.
ووجهت دنيا بطمة الشكر لهذا الفنان قائلة: ” شكر خاص للكوري أكرم، على هذا التمثال فعلا إبداع. تحية لك من المغرب الى كوريا “.
بدوره نشر “اكرم الكوري” صور التمثال عبر حسابه على انستغرام وعلق قائلا “عدت بتمثال للفنانة المغربية دنيا بطمة.. فعلا لديها صوت ملائكي شكرا للجميع على اقترحها”.
I’m back again with another great Moroccan female singer ❤️🇲🇦🇲🇦 @dunia_batma . She really has a voice of angels 🎼thank you everyone for suggesting her 😊 . من كوريا الى المغرب صاحبة الصوت الرائع دنيا باطما . Tag her guys 🇲🇦 hope she will like it and her fans as well🇰🇷🇲🇦 . (Ps : arabic caption is written by my wife ) 🇲🇦🇲🇦🇰🇷🇰🇷 🔎Also repost on ur story and tag me 🔎 #korea #to #morocco #douniabatma #dounia_batma #moroccansinger #koreanman #koreanartist #artist #sculpting #كوريا #المغرب #كوري #رجل_كوري #رجل_كوري_ينحت_دنيا_باطما #مغاربة #مغاربة_العالم #كوريا_الجنوبية