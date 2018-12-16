الصفحة الرئيسية فن رانيا يوسف بالقفطان المغربي… في ثالث جلسة تصوير بعد ازمة الفستان!

رانيا يوسف بالقفطان المغربي… في ثالث جلسة تصوير بعد ازمة الفستان!

بواسطة -
0 123
رانيا يوسف

رانيا يوسف

خضعت الفنانة المصرية رانيا يوسف، لجلسة تصوير جديدة، هي الثالثة لها بعد ازمة الفستان الاخيرة.

وارتدت رانيا يوسف، فستانا يشبه القفطان المغربى، وارتدت الفستان من اللون البرتقالى، وملحق به غطاء للرأس، فى ظهور هو الثالث لها بعد أزمة فستانها الأسود بمهرجان القاهرة السينمائى.

View this post on Instagram
f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)">
F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);">
F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);">

A post shared by Rania Youssef (@raniayoussef_) on

هذا ويلاحظ ان رانيا يوسف تنشط بشكل كبير اعلاميا بعد ازمة الفستان الذي ظهرت به خلال ختام مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي حيث ظهرت على أغلفة العديد من المجلات وخضعت لثلاثة جلسات تصوير في فترة قصيرة نسبيا.

View this post on Instagram
f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)">
F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);">
F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);">

New Cover Sehraya Magazin December 2018 ❤ 💕 Photography and creative : @ashourpho Fashion designer : @souchaofficial Makeup Artist : @alaaeltonsy Hair Stylist : Mohamed Amer thank you : Soha Samir Interview : Momen Heida

A post shared by Rania Youssef (@raniayoussef_) on

View this post on Instagram
f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)">
F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);">
F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);">

Photography : ashourpho Fashion designer souchaofficial Makeup artist alaaeltonsy Hair stylist:mahmoud_hair_stylist

A post shared by Rania Youssef (@raniayoussef_) on

View this post on Instagram
f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)">
F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);">
F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);">

Couldn't be more excited to be on the cover of @insightmageg , grab your copy now! Photography and Creative Direction: @ashourpho Fashion designer: @souchaofficial Makeup Artist: @alaaeltonsy Hair Stylist: @mahmoud_hair_stylist

A post shared by Rania Youssef (@raniayoussef_) on

لا يوجد تعليقات

ماذا تقول أنت؟

الرجاء, التأكد من الأطلاع على قواعد الكتابة في نورت قبل نشر تعليقك.

هذا الموقع يستخدم Akismet للحدّ من التعليقات المزعجة والغير مرغوبة. تعرّف على كيفية معالجة بيانات تعليقك.