رانيا يوسف بالقفطان المغربي… في ثالث جلسة تصوير بعد ازمة الفستان!

خضعت الفنانة المصرية رانيا يوسف، لجلسة تصوير جديدة، هي الثالثة لها بعد ازمة الفستان الاخيرة.
وارتدت رانيا يوسف، فستانا يشبه القفطان المغربى، وارتدت الفستان من اللون البرتقالى، وملحق به غطاء للرأس، فى ظهور هو الثالث لها بعد أزمة فستانها الأسود بمهرجان القاهرة السينمائى.
هذا ويلاحظ ان رانيا يوسف تنشط بشكل كبير اعلاميا بعد ازمة الفستان الذي ظهرت به خلال ختام مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي حيث ظهرت على أغلفة العديد من المجلات وخضعت لثلاثة جلسات تصوير في فترة قصيرة نسبيا.
New Cover Sehraya Magazin December 2018 ❤ 💕 Photography and creative : @ashourpho Fashion designer : @souchaofficial Makeup Artist : @alaaeltonsy Hair Stylist : Mohamed Amer thank you : Soha Samir Interview : Momen Heida
New Cover Sehraya Magazin December 2018 ❤ 💕 Photography and creative : @ashourpho Fashion designer : @souchaofficial Makeup Artist : @alaaeltonsy Hair Stylist : Mohamed Amer thank you : Soha Samir Interview : Momen Heida
Photography : ashourpho Fashion designer souchaofficial Makeup artist alaaeltonsy Hair stylist:mahmoud_hair_stylist
Photography : ashourpho Fashion designer souchaofficial Makeup artist alaaeltonsy Hair stylist:mahmoud_hair_stylist
Couldn't be more excited to be on the cover of @insightmageg , grab your copy now! Photography and Creative Direction: @ashourpho Fashion designer: @souchaofficial Makeup Artist: @alaaeltonsy Hair Stylist: @mahmoud_hair_stylist
Couldn't be more excited to be on the cover of @insightmageg , grab your copy now! Photography and Creative Direction: @ashourpho Fashion designer: @souchaofficial Makeup Artist: @alaaeltonsy Hair Stylist: @mahmoud_hair_stylist