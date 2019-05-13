شاهدوا.. ممثلة شهيرة تصدم متابعيها وتدعو النساء للإضراب عن الجنس

أثارت الممثلة الأمريكية أليسا ميلانو صدمة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بعد ان دعت النساء للانضمام إليها في إضراب جنسي للاحتجاج على قوانين الإجهاض الصارمة التي أقرتها الهيئات التشريعية في الولايات المتحدة.
Our reproductive rights are being erased.
Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy.
JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back.
I’m calling for a #SexStrike. Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/uOgN4FKwpg
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) ١١ مايو ٢٠١٩
ودعمت النساء في الامتناع عن ممارسة الجنس كطريقة للتحكم الذاتي للجسد وقالت ميلانو “نحتاج أن نفهم مدى خطورة الوضع في جميع أنحاء البلاد، إنه مجرد تذكير فقط للناس بأننا نمتلك السيطرة على أجسامنا وكيف نستخدمها”.
وأشارت أليسا إلى أن النساء اتخذن تاريخيا الجنس كوسيلة للاحتجاج أو الدعوة للإصلاح السياسي، مستشهدة برفض النساء الإيرانيات ممارسة الجنس في القرن السابع عشر كوسيلة لوقف الحرب غير المنظمة.
Repost @washingtonpost Alyssa Milano is voicing her opposition to new antiabortion legislation by proposing a sex strike to stand up for women’s reproductive rights. Georgia’s new abortion law — among the most restrictive in the United States — will ban abortions as soon as a doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat, and others states, including Mississippi and Ohio, have passed similar “heartbeat” bills. In response, Milano posted a call to arms Friday on Twitter, urging people to abstain in protest. “Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy,” she wrote. “JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back. I’m calling for a #SexStrike.” Milano said she is glad her tweet “has shined a light on the Republican war against women and our bodily autonomy.” “Mark my words, one of these bills will end up going to the Supreme Court to overturn Roe. And if Roe is overturned this will directly impact the women most at risk, the women from low-income communities of color,” she said in a statement Saturday to The Post. By early Sunday morning, Milano’s tweet had drawn more than 38,000 likes and 13,000 retweets, some applauding the idea but many others arguing that it only serves to perpetuate the stereotype that “women are providers and men are consumers of sex.” Read more on washingtonpost.com. (Photo by Jesse Dittmar for The Post)