شاهدوا.. ممثلة شهيرة تصدم متابعيها وتدعو النساء للإضراب عن الجنس

أثارت الممثلة الأمريكية أليسا ميلانو صدمة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بعد ان دعت النساء للانضمام إليها في إضراب جنسي للاحتجاج على قوانين الإجهاض الصارمة التي أقرتها الهيئات التشريعية في الولايات المتحدة.

Our reproductive rights are being erased.

Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy.

JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back.

I’m calling for a #SexStrike. Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/uOgN4FKwpg

— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) ١١ مايو ٢٠١٩