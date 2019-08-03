شاهد.. جويل مردينيان تنصح باستخدام اوراق الملفوف لتخفيف الام الرضاعة

View this post on Instagram

No one knows how beautiful it feels to breast feed until you do it and experience it. Unfortunately it was not something I was able to offer my 3rd child but I want to take this opportunity to assure all pregnant Mums that it’s worth all the hard work and possible pain only the 1st couple of weeks. The feeling of giving your baby the best nutrition from your breasts is a wonderful thing. I went to breast feeding classes whilst I was pregnant with @bailey.creane so I can learned all the tips on how to get your baby to latch on to your nipples properly so you minimize the risk of cracking or bleeding nipples, also the right position for your baby when you carry him before you offer your milk, the right height etc….. I recommend you prepare yourself before your baby comes to this world. My advice: 1) try to find a breast feeding course 2) drink A LOT OF WATER ONCE YOU DELIVER (that’s what brings the milk) 3) place raw cabbage leaves (malfouf) straight on your breasts and over your nipples straight from the fridge and only remove once you need to feed your baby then add new ones ( if you do this you won’t need to use any nipple cream. The cabbage will suck all the heat out of your breasts. 4) If you get big hard lumps, sit in a warm bath and massage the lumps( a little painful) to release some of the milk and make your nipples easier for your baby to latch on to. Good luck 🍀 #joellemardinian #breastfeeding