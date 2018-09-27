شاهد.. عندما تستعرض جينيفر لوبيز عضلاتها!

نشرت النجمة الأمريكية جينيفر لوبيز عبر حسابها على انستغرام صورة جديدة لها تستعرض بها جسمها وعضلاتها وهى ترتدى فستان أحمر مجسما.
وكتبت جينيفر تعليقاً تقول فيه إنها تعتز كثيراً بنفسها بعد إنجاز 15 عرضا خلال 27 يوما فقط، فبدلاً من الخمول والشعور بالتعب، قررت أن تذهب للجيم وتبنى جسمها لتشعر بالقوة أكثر بعد أن كاد الإرهاق يقضى على شكلها تماماً وجسمها وهذا لكثرة السفر والتنقل بين البلاد.
Feeling like superwoman after the show tonight! When I started this run I thought omg 15 shows in 27 days that’s a lot… but I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down I would be even stronger at the end of it…I will work out and be in the best shape of my life… There were moments I was tired and there was travel and I had to fit in my workouts where I could… but here we are with only 3 shows left!! And I am having so many emotions but mostly just feeling strong, happy and grateful!!! #allihavefinal15 #3showstogo #we’renotdoneyet #letsgoooo #makepromisestoyourselfandkeepthem @phvegas
يُذكر أن آخر حفل للوبيز في مدينة لوس أنجلوس، وكانت تغني على خشبة المسرح عندما إنزلقت فجأة وهي تتحرك بكل عفوية، وإستطاعت أن تسيطر على الموقف سريعاً بمساعدة الجمهور.