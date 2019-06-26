الصفحة الرئيسية فن شاهد.. ميريام فارس ترقص “الركادة” بزي الريف الامازيغي

نشرت المطربة اللبنانية ميريام فارس مجموعة من الصور، عبر حسابها بموقع “إنستجرام”، من حفلها في مهرجان موازين بالمغرب.

وظهرت ميريام في بعض الصور وهي مرتدية زي الريف الأمازيغي، وعلقت على الصور: “أفتخر أن أرتدي زي الريف الأمازيغي، وأقدم لوحة أمازيغية مع رقصة الركادة”.

أفتخر ان ارتدي زي الريف الأمازيغي واقدم لوحة امازيغية مع رقصة الركادة ❤️ #المغرب #موازين I was so proud to perform to you this pure rif amazigh and reggada dance ❤️ #MyriamInMawazine2019 #Morocco #Mawazine For more and more exclusive pictures go to www.facebook.com/myriamfares لمشاهدة المزيد من الصور إذهبوا الى: https://www.facebook.com/myriamfares

A post shared by Myriam Fares (@myriamfares) on

يذكر أن ميريام أحيت حفلًا غنائيًا بالمهرجان أول أمس، ومن المقرر أن تستمر فعاليات المهرجان حتي 29 يونيو الجاري.

