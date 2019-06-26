شاهد.. ميريام فارس ترقص “الركادة” بزي الريف الامازيغي

View this post on Instagram

أفتخر ان ارتدي زي الريف الأمازيغي واقدم لوحة امازيغية مع رقصة الركادة ❤️ #المغرب #موازين I was so proud to perform to you this pure rif amazigh and reggada dance ❤️ #MyriamInMawazine2019 #Morocco #Mawazine For more and more exclusive pictures go to www.facebook.com/myriamfares لمشاهدة المزيد من الصور إذهبوا الى: https://www.facebook.com/myriamfares