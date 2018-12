شاهد… ميريام فارس تنشر كواليس كليب” قومي”

View this post on Instagram

My dearest @patriciariga, we have been together for a decade and a half. You might know her as my makeup artist but to me she is family. No word can describe how much I appreciate your magic.i love you ❤