شاهد.. ميريام كلينك ترقص على “فيرس” محمد رمضان

تفاعلت الفنانة اللبنانية ميريام كلينك مع ازمة فيروس كورونا المستجد على طريقتها من خلال فيديو نشرته عبر حسابها على انستغرام.
وظهرت ميريام كلينك في الفيديو وهي ترقص على انغام اغنية “فيرس” للفنان المصري محمد رمضان.
وكانت ميريام كلينك, المعروفة بحبها للحيوانات، قد نشرت صورة لكلاب في فقص وعلقت كاتبة: “البشرية هي مرض هذا الكوكب والله وجد العلاج انه الكورونا”.
Human are the disease of the planet and God found a cure its corona its karma 😷😎 #humanareshit البشر اخوات شرموطة خربو الجنة اسمها الارض #fuckhumanity #fuckhuman