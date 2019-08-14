كيم كاردشيان مع كايلي جينر بصورة مثيرة!

حصدت صورة نشرتها نجمة تلفزيون الواقع كيم كارداشيان تجمعها بشقيقتها الصغرى كايلي جينر، احتفالا بعيد ميلادها الـ22، إعجاب 3 ملايين متابع .
وظهرت كيم كارداشيان التي تبلغ من العمر 38 عاما مع كايلي جينر في الصورة من جلسة تصوير لصالح أحدث خطوط مستحضرات التجميل التي يتعاونان فيهما.
Happy Birthday @kyliejenner When I think about you I think of a wise old soul who makes amazing decisions that are always true to what you really believe. You have always been so strong and confident in doing what is in your heart and I admire and respect that. You live life like it’s your last day and it’s so much fun to see you live such a full life and being such a kind person while doing it all. I wanted to post a unseen “music video” you, Kendall and I did back in the day but didn’t want to embarrass you too much lol. I love you ♥️💋
I’m so excited for my first ever @kkwfragrance collab with @kyliejenner!!! The collection features three lip-shaped bottles in red, pink, and nude for $40 each. I can’t wait for you guys to see how amazing these scents are!!! Launching to kkwfragrance.com on Friday, 08.23 at 12pm pst #kkwfxkylie 📸 @hypewilliams
وكايلي جينر هي شقيقة كيم كارداشيان من الأم – كريس جينر- وبينهما 3 شقيقات آخريات هن كورتيني وكلوي كارداشيان وكيندال جينر.