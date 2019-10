لأول مرة .. ظهور رانيا فريد شوقي مع ابنتها … والجمهور : ” نسخة طبق الأصل “

View this post on Instagram

my dear, I wish that you will live your life to the fullest, that you will always find reasons to smile, that you will always have something to laugh about, and that you will love someone like there's no more tomorrow. I wish you nothing but the best in life. My Malak love u ❤