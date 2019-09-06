ليلى بن خليفة بإطلالةٍ جريئة في “الرجل المحترق”!

نشرت عارضة الأزياء والممثلة التونسية ليلى بن خليفة صوراً على تطبيق إنستغرام التُقطت في ولاية نيفادا الأميركية من مشاركتها ضمن فعاليات مهرجان الرجل المحترق أي “Burning Man”.
وظهرت ليلى بن خليفة بلباس مستوحى من المهرجان السنوي إذ اعتمدت غطاء اللباس البحري باللون الفضي مع سترة جلدية بتصميم الـFringes.
And now, born from the ashes, she’s a warrior in bloodied black .Ready to defend all she stands for. Amazing shots by my super talented friend 📸 @karimtabar #burningman #blackrockcity #burningman2019 #robotheart #robotheartcommunity #robotheartsunrise
وتميز الغطاء بقصته الجريئة كما أنه مصنوع من الحديد، وأكملت إطلالتها من خلال اعتماد جوارب بتصميم الشبك والحذاء الطويل فوق الركبتين.
when they ask me about Burning Man I can’t describe it, no words can. so the only thing I say u guys … if you u belive in magic u should go and do it at least once in your life. And sharing this experience with my favourite humans being was just a blast #burningman #burningman2019 #blackrockcity #familygoals #dream #robotheart #robotheartcommunity #robotheartsunrise
ومن الناحية الجمالية، اعتمدت ليلى بن خليفة تسريحة الشعر المجدول وأضافت بعض الأكسسوارات لإكمال إطلالتها.