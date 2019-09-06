ليلى بن خليفة بإطلالةٍ جريئة في “الرجل المحترق”!

View this post on Instagram

And now, born from the ashes, she’s a warrior in bloodied black .Ready to defend all she stands for. Amazing shots by my super talented friend 📸 @karimtabar #burningman #blackrockcity #burningman2019 #robotheart #robotheartcommunity #robotheartsunrise