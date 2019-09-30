مايا نعمة تتعرض للانتقاد بعد صورها الاخيرة: “حلوة الرياضة بس مش هيك”

تعرضت الفنانة اللبنانية مايا نعمة لانتقادات من متابعيها بعد نشرها صور جديدة تستعرض فيها جسدها.
فقد ظهرت مايا نعمة في هذه الصور بالمايوه مستعرضة جسدها الرياضي غير ان الكثير من متابعيها اعتبروا انها فقدت الكثير من انوثتها وجمالها حيث قال احدهم: “صايرة بتخوفي ولون جسمك مقرف، ارجعي لطبيعتك، حلوة الرياضة بس مش هيك” فيما قال اخر “مومياء خشب ضاعت الانوثه”.
Whatever you eat and put inside your body will show on the outer . Don't lie to yourself. Eating junk will make you look like junk 😊 Eat more of the healthy foods🍳🍗🍠🥔🥬🥒🌽🥕🥦🥑🍆🍅🥝🍒🥭🍍🥥🍌🍇🍏🍋🍌, give your body the right amount of 💦 water, the right hours of sleep and you will get the result that you want 😍
يذكر ان مايا نعمة شاركت مؤخرا بمسابقة “كمال الأجسام” أقيمت في الدنمارك وفازت بالمركز الثالث.
Good morning my Instagramers 🌸💐🌷🌺 It's Sunday 😊 for all who are participating in my transformation challenge, make wise food choices today and don't forget to take the before pic from 3 sides( front , side and back ) 💪💪