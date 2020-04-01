هيفاء وهبي تنشر صورا جديدة من عيد ميلادها

View this post on Instagram

f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"> F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"> F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);">

Few days ago @haifawehbefashion launched the #haifawehbechallenge It is my call!🙄 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗔𝗖𝗖𝗘𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗗😁👌@sandranohra Here is my 💥𝗡𝗘𝗪💥 𝗳𝗮𝘃𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗽𝗶𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 💛🎊🧁 & I nominate you all to like it 😋 #Haifaholics #funtime #quarantine #staysafe