هيفاء وهبي تنشر صورا جديدة من عيد ميلادها

‫⁧‫ قبلت الفنانة اللبنانية ⁧‫هيفاء وهبي ‬⁩ تحدي جديد من صديقتها بنشر صورها المفضلة.

وقامت هيفاء وهبي بإختيار صورًا جديدة خلال الإحتفال بعيد ميلادها الأخير قبل بداية العزل المنزلي ‬ونشرتها عبر حسابها على انستغرام.

Few days ago @haifawehbefashion launched the #haifawehbechallenge It is my call!🙄 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗔𝗖𝗖𝗘𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗗😁👌@sandranohra Here is my 💥𝗡𝗘𝗪💥 𝗳𝗮𝘃𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗽𝗶𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 💛🎊🧁 & I nominate you all to like it 😋 #Haifaholics #funtime #quarantine #staysafe

A post shared by Haifa Wehbe (@haifawehbe) on

وكانت هيفاء وهبي قد احتفلت بعيد ميلادها منذ اسابيع نشرت حينها مجموعة من الصور والفيديوهات من أجواء الحفل.

Sharbel & Ritta The Tom&Jerry of the century 🤣 Love you guys 🧡🧡 #photoshoot #birthdayfun #birthdayqueen #haifawehbe

A post shared by Haifa Wehbe (@haifawehbe) on

It’s always great to hear words of love ❤️and celebrations🎉 from people who are so special in my life! Thank you all for the amazing wishes, love and support you have shown me, not only on my birthday, but throughout the year!💋 #birthdayqueen #birthdaygirl #haifawehbe

A post shared by Haifa Wehbe (@haifawehbe) on

