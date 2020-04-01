هيفاء وهبي تنشر صورا جديدة من عيد ميلادها

قبلت الفنانة اللبنانية هيفاء وهبي تحدي جديد من صديقتها بنشر صورها المفضلة.
وقامت هيفاء وهبي بإختيار صورًا جديدة خلال الإحتفال بعيد ميلادها الأخير قبل بداية العزل المنزلي ونشرتها عبر حسابها على انستغرام.
View this post on Instagram
Few days ago @haifawehbefashion launched the #haifawehbechallenge It is my call!🙄 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗔𝗖𝗖𝗘𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗗😁👌@sandranohra Here is my 💥𝗡𝗘𝗪💥 𝗳𝗮𝘃𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗽𝗶𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 💛🎊🧁 & I nominate you all to like it 😋 #Haifaholics #funtime #quarantine #staysafe
وكانت هيفاء وهبي قد احتفلت بعيد ميلادها منذ اسابيع نشرت حينها مجموعة من الصور والفيديوهات من أجواء الحفل.
View this post on Instagram
Sharbel & Ritta The Tom&Jerry of the century 🤣 Love you guys 🧡🧡 #photoshoot #birthdayfun #birthdayqueen #haifawehbe
View this post on Instagram
It’s always great to hear words of love ❤️and celebrations🎉 from people who are so special in my life! Thank you all for the amazing wishes, love and support you have shown me, not only on my birthday, but throughout the year!💋 #birthdayqueen #birthdaygirl #haifawehbe