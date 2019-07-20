الصفحة الرئيسية فن 50 سنت يغير إسمه بعد حفله في السعودية

50 سنت يغير إسمه بعد حفله في السعودية

نشر مغني الراب الأمريكي الشهير ” 50 سنت ” عبر حسابه الشخصي على موقع ” إنستجرام ” مجموعة من الصور أثناء وجوده في مدينة جدة بالمملكة العربية السعودية .

يأتي ذلك على هامش الحفل الذي أحياه يوم الخميس الماضي ضمن حفلات موسم جدة .

وأعرب 50 سنت عن إعجاب الشديد بالسعودية ومدينة جدة وقال إنه لا يوجد مكان مثلها في العالم .. وأكد إنه قد ينتقل إلى العيش في مدينة جدة لإنه أحبها .

و قال 50 سينت إنه غير اسمه إلى ” 50 هللة ” وأن هذا هو الإسم الجديد له .

View this post on Instagram
My new name is 50 HALALA , so get with the program.😉 I might move out here I like it. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

View this post on Instagram
The crowned prince said it’s a go, so everything in motion. I been around the world a few times there’s no place JEDDAH. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

View this post on Instagram
When I say God is good, you say all the time. I had a ball at Jeddah fest, kingdom of Saudi Arabia 🍾#lecheminduroi 🥃#bransoncognac

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

