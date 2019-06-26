امرأة تروي ما شاهدته بعد موتها ل 27 دقيقة !!

كشفت امرأة أمريكية تدعى ” تينا هاينز ” عن رؤيتها للجنة وعيسى المسيح بعد فقدانها للوعي لمدة 27 دقيقة بسبب تعرضها لأزمة قلبية .
ووفقا لصحيفة ” ديلي ميل ” البريطانية أن تينا هاينز تعرضت إلى أزمة قلبية عندما كانت تتمشى مع زوجها بالقرب من منزلهما في مدينة فينكس بولاية أريزونا في شهر فبراير من العام الماضي .
وفور سقوطها قام زوجها بإجراء بعض الإسعافات الأولية لها في محاولة لتنشيط عضلة القلب إلى أن يصل رجال الإسعاف ويتم نقلها إلى المستشفى .
وبوصول رجال الإسعاف قاموا ب 6 محاولات لإنعاش قلبها قبل أن تصل إلى المستشفى وبحسب رواية الأطباء ان تينا قد فارقت الحياة لمدة 27 دقيقة ثم عادت إلى الحياة مرة أخرى ولكن كانت غير قادرة على الكلام والحركة .
وعندما عاد الوعي لها قليلا طلبت من الأشخاص الموجودين معها إعطاءها أي شئ لتدوين ما رأته اثناء فقدانها للوعي وهي تزعم إنها رأت الجنة والمسيح .
في البداية كانت الكتابة غير واضحة وكانت تدون إنها رأت المسيح يقف أمام بوابة سوداء وراءها ضوء أصفر متوهج .
وبعد استعادة تينا عافيتها بدأت في سرد قصتها التي زادتها إيمانا وعملت على نشرها وتأثر بها عددا كبيرا من الناس وخاصة إبنة أختها التي قامت برسم وشم على يدها مكون من الكلمات التي كتبتها تينا بعد عودتها للحياة .
(sharing because this story is too cool not to share) A little over a year ago my Aunt Tina, one of the most amazing, discerning, and healthy people I know had an unexpected cardiac arrest and according to doctors had died and was brought back to life four times by my Uncle Brian and first responders before arriving to the hospital. She was put on a defibrillator and after miraculously waking up the first thing she did, unable to speak because she was intubated, was ask for a pen and in my cousins journal wrote “it’s real”. The people in the room asked “what’s real?” and she responded by pointing up to heaven with tears in her eyes. Her story is too real not to share and has given me a stronger confidence in a faith that so often goes unseen. It has given me a tangibleness to an eternal hope that is not too far away. I love you @_tinahines! The way you boldly love Jesus and others has changed the way I hope to live and love❤️