انجيلا بونسي اول متحولة جنسياً تشارك في ملكة جمال الكون!.. فيديو

تشارك متسابقة ملكة جمال إسبانيا أنخيلا بونسي في مسابقة ملكة جمال الكون، لتكون أول أول امرأة متحولة جنسياً تشارك في هذه المسابقة.
وفي تصريحات إعلامية، قامت أنجيلا بونس، 27 عاماً، بإرسال رسائل جريئة، إذ قالت: “أنا امرأة قبل أن أولد، لأن هويتي هنا”، مشيرة إلى رأسها. وأضافت أن الأعضاء الأنثوية أو الذكرية ليست ما يحدد هوية الشخص.
وفي سياق متصل، فقد أوضحت بونس أنها تسعى للدفاع عن حقوق المتحولين جنسياً، كما أن مشاركتها في المسابقة تعد نجاحاً كبيراً باعتبارها أول متحولة جنسياً تشارك في المسابقة منذ العام 1952.
إشارة الى أن أنجيلا بونس أصبحت أول متحولة جنسياً تفوز بلقب ملكة جمال إسبانيا في شهر حزيران من العام الحالي، وتأهلت لتمثيل بلدها في مسابقة ملكة جمال الكون Miss Universe 2018.
Que honor y orgullo poder ser parte de la historia de @missuniverse. Esto es por ustedes, por aquellos que no tienen visibilidad, ni voz, porque todos merecemos un mundo de respeto, inclusión y libertad. Y hoy estoy aquí, representando con orgullo a mi nación, a todas las mujeres y a los derechos humanos. • #missuniverse #missuniverso #confidentlybeautiful #thailand #bangkok #roadtomissuniverse #67thmissuniverse #angelaponce #spain #preliminar
My National Costume in Miss Universe is a traditional Spanish "bata de cola". This is an iconic piece in Spain, also known all over the world; it is a precious reference of my country. To make this wonderful National Costume, @luisfernandezdisenador was inspired by a number of things. The first one being the white villages of Andalusia, since we wanted to honor where I come from (Seville). The white of the villages, of purity… White representing peace, the peace that I bring as my message hand and hand with equality, respect, inclusion and love. A white 'bata de cola' that crosses a river of beautiful red carnations made by @hatsbyroiz. Secondly we had the carnations as inspiration because they are the most typical and recognizable flower of my beautiful country. For that reason I wanted this flower and its color because it represents the love that, as Miss Universe Spain 2018, I'm transmitting to the whole world. That is the motivate behind a river of red carnations shaped around my head and body, almost as a Spanish flag. As complements, I carried a fan to expand the scent of our land, a beautiful tortoise-shell & Swarovski clip that crowns my head as Miss Universe Spain 2018.