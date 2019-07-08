شاهدوا لماذا غابت الملكة إليزابيث الثانية عن عمادة “آرتشي” طفل الأمير هاري وميغان ماركل؟

غابت الملكة إليزابيث الثانية وزوجها الأمير فيليب، عن حفل عمادة “آرتشي” طفل الأمير هاري والممثلة ميغان ماركل.
وبحسب تقارير بريطانية، فإن سبب غياب الملكة إليزابيث الثانية عن حضور تعميد “آرتشي”، هو أنه كان لها تحضيرات مسبقة مع زوجها الأمير فيليب، بشأن قضائهما عطلة نهاية الأسبوع في قصر ساندرينجغام.
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
وكان من المقرر أن يقام حفل التعميد يوم الجمعة، ولكن بسبب مخططات ملكة بريطانيا، تقرر إقامته السبت، من أجل حضور الأمير تشارلز للمناسبة، والذي كان متواجداً في ويلز الأسبوع الماضي، للإحتفال بمرور 50 عاماً على تنصيبه أميراً لها.
يُذكر أن الملكة لم تحضر تعميد كل أبناء أحفادها، إذ أنها فوتت حضور تعميد الأمير لويس العام الماضي، وهو إبن حفيدها الأمير ويليام.