مسابقة ” ملكة جمال إنجلترا ” تفرض الظهور بدون مساحيق التجميل

So as part of my #MissEngland2019 journey I had to rise up to the challenge and bare it all on camera. Make up is a means of enhancement but how often do the lines get blurred between enhancement and concealment. So often we just hide behind a film of products and even artificial cosmetic enhancements be it Botox or fillers. it's just easier to blend into the crowd than own your flaws forgetting that it's these that make you you. So here I am owning my flaws. My imperfect skin. My short sparse eye lashes and brows. No filter. No enhancement. No Photoshop . Although I have to thank @medicalcosmetics for giving my skin back it's youthful glow and lustre it's lacked for years ! Photo credit : @aryavisuals @missenglandnews @afofme #barefaced #nomakeup #flawed #aunaturel #nofilter #nophotoshop #natural #missenglandfinalist #missasianfaceofengland #misstopmodelbeauty