مسابقة ” ملكة جمال إنجلترا ” تفرض الظهور بدون مساحيق التجميل

كشفت صحيفة ” التليغراف البريطانية ” عن قرار القائمون على مسابقة ملكة جمال إنجلترا بإدراج مرحلة جديدة ضمن المراحل الأساسية تتطلب من المتنافسات الظهور بوجههم خالية من أي مساحيق تجميلية .
ويأتي ذلك في خطوة لإبراز ملامح وجوههم الطبيعية وتعزيز الإيجابية تجاه الجسم والجمال الطبيعي والبعد عن التصنع في ظل مجتمعات أصبحت مهووسة بمساحيق التجميل ومعايير غير واقعية للجمال .
ويتوجب على المشاركات في المسابقة إرسال صورا فوتوغرافية لأنفسهم من دون مساحيق التجميل او القيام بعمل تعديلات على الصور من خلال تطبيقات الصور .
View this post on Instagramf4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)">F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);">F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);">
So as part of my #MissEngland2019 journey I had to rise up to the challenge and bare it all on camera. Make up is a means of enhancement but how often do the lines get blurred between enhancement and concealment. So often we just hide behind a film of products and even artificial cosmetic enhancements be it Botox or fillers. it's just easier to blend into the crowd than own your flaws forgetting that it's these that make you you. So here I am owning my flaws. My imperfect skin. My short sparse eye lashes and brows. No filter. No enhancement. No Photoshop . Although I have to thank @medicalcosmetics for giving my skin back it's youthful glow and lustre it's lacked for years ! Photo credit : @aryavisuals @missenglandnews @afofme #barefaced #nomakeup #flawed #aunaturel #nofilter #nophotoshop #natural #missenglandfinalist #missasianfaceofengland #misstopmodelbeauty
View this post on Instagramf4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)">F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);">F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);">
View this post on Instagramf4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)">F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);">F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);">
My bare face top model entry for the Miss England final 2019! I have chosen to enter this round as i feel it’s an important message to put out to other girls. It is ok to embrace your natural beauty. In the world we live in today there is so much pressure to look good on social media and follow the trend. Personally I feel this message is a positive one to put out there and I hope that this may inspire other girls to be themselves. You don’t need to change yourself. Be real be you and let your true beauty shine through💜 Next round, beach beauty. The lucky winner will go to the gorgeous tropical paradise Mauritius even if she doesn’t win Miss England. OMG what an absolute mind blowing experience that would be😍 #missengland2019 #barefacetopmodel odel #becomefascia #nomakeup #missenglandcontest #missenglandnews #mauritius #mauritiustourism #gainfordgroup #missnewcastle #daretogobare
وأعربت منظمة المسابقة ” أنجي بيلسي ” عن أملها في أن تشجع تلك الخطوة المتسابقات على وضع مكياج أقل وإبراز ملامحهم الطبيعية .
وقالت : ” لقد صدمنا مؤخرا لرؤية فتيات في ال 19 من العمر يخضعن لعمليات تجميل مثل : الفيليرز والبوتوكس ويظهرون بوجوه غطتها مساحيق التجميل ومن خلال هذه الخطوة نرسل للفتيات رسالة بإنه ليس عليهم امتلاك حواجب موشومة ورموش إصطناعية للحصول على اللقب .
وقررت اللجنة أن تؤهل المتسابقة الفائزة في جولة ” عدم استخدام مساحيق التجميل ” للمرحلة النهائية من المسابقة والتي تضم 20 مشاركة .
ويشارك أكثر من 20 ألف فتاة في مسابقة ملكة جمال إنجلترا لهذا العام والفائزة باللقب ستتأهل لمسابقة ملكة جمال العالم .