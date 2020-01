ايميه صياح ترزق بتوأم: “صلينا لمعجزة فرزقنا الله باثنين”

View this post on Instagram

f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"> F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"> F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);">

We prayed for one MIRACLE & God Gave us TWO, on a Blessed Sunday, 12-01-2020 🙏🙏💙💖 Theo-Charbel 💙 & Kelly-Maria 💖 made us a Family of FOUR 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 @farid_najjar We can't even start to explain how we are feeling. We are beyond Grateful & Happy. God bless all children around the world, and may this Blessing from above come to every desiring Home 🙏 #TheNajjars #ParentsOfTwins #Twins #DoubleBlessing #DoubleTroubleNajjar