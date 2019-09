بصور ورسائل رومانسية .. وسام بريدي وريم السعيدي يحتفلون بعيد زواجهما الثاني

View this post on Instagram

f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"> F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"> F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);">

The most emotional day of my life 💖👰🏻 #myweddingday #2yearsago #weddinganniversary . 2 years ago, So many things have changed since. we re more mature, more responsible… but my love for you is still the same and even stronger with the arrival of our angel ❤️💖 and my eyes still sparkle when I look at you and I thank God everyday for sending you to me at the right time of my life ❤️ I love you my husband. @wissambreidy (and by the way we fight like all couples but we never sleep without making peace and saying I love you to each other ).