شاهد.. مي عمر بفستان مثير في مهرجان الجونة

فاجئت الفنانة المصرية مي عمر ، الجمهور بظهورها في حفل افتتاح مهرجان الجونة السينمائي، بدورته الثالثة، بفستان مثير.

وحضرت مي الحفل برفقة زوجها المخرج محمد سامي وشقيقته، وظهرت بفستان فوشيا اللون، ومكشوف يظهر ملامح جسدها، حيث لفتت أنتباه الجميع.

GFF 2019 opening ceremony .. Thank you @zuhairmuradofficial for the stunning dress .. Styled by the one and only @cedrichaddad #styledbyced Jewerelly @iramjewelery Makeup @sallyrashid_ Hair @yousefalashkar Thank you @hamedz199 for the beautiful shot

A post shared by Mai Omar (@maiomar_) on

GFF 2019 opening ceremony .. Thank you @zuhairmuradofficial for the stunning dress .. Styled by the one and only @cedrichaddad #styledbyced Jewerelly @iramjewelery Makeup @sallyrashid_ Hair @yousefalashkar Thank you @hamedz199 for the beautiful shots

A post shared by Mai Omar (@maiomar_) on

