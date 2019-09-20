شاهد.. مي عمر بفستان مثير في مهرجان الجونة

View this post on Instagram

f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"> F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"> F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);">

GFF 2019 opening ceremony .. Thank you @zuhairmuradofficial for the stunning dress .. Styled by the one and only @cedrichaddad #styledbyced Jewerelly @iramjewelery Makeup @sallyrashid_ Hair @yousefalashkar Thank you @hamedz199 for the beautiful shot