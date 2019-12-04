شاهد.. نسرين طافش تبهر متابعيها بإطلالة مثيرة!

نشرت الفنانة السورية نسرين طافش صور ومقطع فيديو من كواليس أحدث جلسة تصوير خضعت لها ، اعتمدت خلالها الظهور بإطلالة أنثوية جريئة .
وأطلت مرتدية بلوز أبيض مع تنورة ذات خصرٍ عالٍ قصيرة من الأمام وطويلة من الخلف ، مزركشة بطبقاتٍ من القماش الرقيق الرهف مما أضفى على إطلالتها رونقاً من الحيوية والإثارة .
View this post on Instagramf4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)">F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);">F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);">
“Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.” #Rumi Hair and make up by : @rose.arbaji @rosearbaji_salon Dress by : @ayakhair Shot by : @mohamed_mati_photography
واستكملت نسرين ظهورها بتسريحة بسيطة حيث أنها تركت شعرها بشكلٍ منسدلٍ على الأكتاف ، ونسقت معه مكياج الوجه الصارخ بالاعتماد على أحمر الشفاه الواضح من درجات الناري .
View this post on Instagramf4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)">F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);">F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);">
People take different roads seeking fulfillment and happiness. Just because they're not on your road doesn't mean they've gotten lost 💫 #hjacksonbrownjr الناس يتخذون طرق مختلفة للوصول للوعي و التنوير .. اذا لم يسلكوا طريقك .. هذا لا يعني انهم قد ضللو 💫 Dresse by the talented : @ayakhair 💫 Shot by : @mohamed_mati_photography 💫 Hair style by : @rosearbaji_salon @rose.arbaji 💫