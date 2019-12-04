الصفحة الرئيسية فن شاهد.. نسرين طافش تبهر متابعيها بإطلالة مثيرة!

شاهد.. نسرين طافش تبهر متابعيها بإطلالة مثيرة!

بواسطة -
0 19
نسرين طافش

نسرين طافش

نشرت الفنانة السورية نسرين طافش صور ومقطع فيديو من كواليس أحدث جلسة تصوير خضعت لها ، اعتمدت خلالها الظهور بإطلالة أنثوية جريئة .

وأطلت مرتدية بلوز أبيض مع تنورة ذات خصرٍ عالٍ قصيرة من الأمام وطويلة من الخلف ، مزركشة بطبقاتٍ من القماش الرقيق الرهف مما أضفى على إطلالتها رونقاً من الحيوية والإثارة .

View this post on Instagram
f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)">
F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);">
F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);">

“Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.” #Rumi Hair and make up by : @rose.arbaji @rosearbaji_salon Dress by : @ayakhair Shot by : @mohamed_mati_photography

A post shared by Nesreen Tafesh (@nesreentafesh) on

واستكملت نسرين ظهورها بتسريحة بسيطة حيث أنها تركت شعرها بشكلٍ منسدلٍ على الأكتاف ، ونسقت معه مكياج الوجه الصارخ بالاعتماد على أحمر الشفاه الواضح من درجات الناري .

View this post on Instagram
f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)">
F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);">
F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);">

People take different roads seeking fulfillment and happiness. Just because they're not on your road doesn't mean they've gotten lost 💫 #hjacksonbrownjr الناس يتخذون طرق مختلفة للوصول للوعي و التنوير .. اذا لم يسلكوا طريقك .. هذا لا يعني انهم قد ضللو 💫 Dresse by the talented : @ayakhair 💫 Shot by : @mohamed_mati_photography 💫 Hair style by : @rosearbaji_salon @rose.arbaji 💫

A post shared by Nesreen Tafesh (@nesreentafesh) on

لا يوجد تعليقات

ماذا تقول أنت؟

الرجاء, التأكد من الأطلاع على قواعد الكتابة في نورت قبل نشر تعليقك.

هذا الموقع يستخدم Akismet للحدّ من التعليقات المزعجة والغير مرغوبة. تعرّف على كيفية معالجة بيانات تعليقك.