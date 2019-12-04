شاهد.. نسرين طافش تبهر متابعيها بإطلالة مثيرة!

View this post on Instagram

“Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.” #Rumi Hair and make up by : @rose.arbaji @rosearbaji_salon Dress by : @ayakhair Shot by : @mohamed_mati_photography