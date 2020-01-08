قرار مفاجىء من الأمير هاري وزوجته ميغان بتخليهما عن الملكية!

أعلن منذ قليل، الأمير هاري وزوجته ميغان ماركل دوق ودوقة ساسكس، التنحي عن أدوارهما الملكية بالعائلة المالكة البريطانية.
وكشفا لأمير هاري وزوجته ميغان ماركل أنهما سيعيشان بين المملكة المتحدة وأمريكا الشمالية بينما يعملان ليصبحا مستقلين مالياً.
وأعلن دوق ودوقة ساسكس في بيان رسمي عبر حسابهما على إنستجرام: “بعد عدة أشهر من التفكير والمناقشات الداخلية، اخترنا إجراء انتقال هذا العام، وبدأنا في القيام بدور تدريجي جديد داخل هذه المؤسسة”.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
وأضاف البيان:”نعتزم التراجع كأعضاء في العائلة المالكة والعمل على الاستقلال المالي مع الاستمرار في تقديم الدعم الكامل لصاحبة الجلالة الملكة إليزابيث الثانية، خاصة خلال السنوات القليلة الماضية، نشعر بأننا على استعداد لإجراء هذا التعديل”.
وذكرا في خطاب التنحي:”نخطط الآن لتحقيق التوازن بين وقتنا في المملكة المتحدة وأمريكا الشمالية، ومواصلة احترام واجبنا تجاه الملكة والكومنولث ورعايتنا”.
وتابع البيان:”سيمكننا هذا التوازن الجغرافي من رفع ابننا مع التقدير للتقاليد الملكية التي ولد فيها، مع تزويد أسرتنا أيضًا بمساحة للتركيز على الفصل التالي، بما في ذلك إطلاق كياننا الخيري الجديد”.
واستطرد: “سنعلن التفاصيل الكاملة للخطوة التالية المثيرة في الوقت المناسب، حيث نواصل التعاون مع صاحبة الجلالة الملكة، أمير ويلز، دوق كامبريدج، وجميع الأطراف ذات الصلة. حتى ذلك الحين ، يرجى قبول شكرنا العميق لدعمكم المستمر”.