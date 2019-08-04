قطة اليسا تخطف الانظار!

نشرت الفنّانة اللبنانية إليسا، عبر احد حساباتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، صورة لها من داخل الاستوديو خلال تسجليها لأغانيها الجديدة.
لكن أكثر ما لفت أنظار الجميع هو وجود قِطّة بجانبها في أثناء التسجيل.
وعلّقت إليسا على الصورة قائلة: “ستار تعطي الموافقة على الأغاني الجديدة في الاستوديو”.
View this post on Instagramf4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)">F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);">F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);">
Star is giving the approval on the new songs at the studio! #Elissa2020