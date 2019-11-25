الصفحة الرئيسية فن لاميتا فرنجية تتألق بإطلالة افريقية

لاميتا فرنجية تتألق بإطلالة افريقية

بواسطة -
لاميتا فرنجية

لاميتا فرنجية

شاركت الفنانة اللبنانية لاميتا فرنجية، جمهورها بصورة من أحدث جلسة تصوير خضعت لها ظهرت فيها بإطلالة افريقية.

وارتدت لاميتا فرنجية في الصور فستان أسود قصير فوق الركبة وأوف شولدر ويكشف عن معظم ظهرها، وجالسة على مقعد حافية القدمين”.

Phenomenal African lady.. soft & strong am a simply strong woman and I know my worth.. greetings to Africa from this post . Makeup @lasirenegroup @makeupbysiham_39 . Photo @Ndigitec Ardo . . . . #africanamazing #africandance #africancichlids #africanfashiontrends #african_portraits #africa #africanmusic #africansafari #africanart #africanbraids #africanfood #africanwildlife #african #africanamerican #africanprint #africanqueen #africanfashion #africanwedding #africanprints #africanstyle #africans #africanfabric #africanbeauty #africangirlskillingit #africanfabrics #africandesign #africafashion #africanfoodyummy #africanstyles #africananimals

A post shared by Lamitta Frangieh (@lamittafrangieh) on

وعلقت لاميتا على الصورة وقالت:” سيدة أفريقية هائلة، ناعمة وقوية، أنا مجرد إمرأة قوية وأنا اعلم قيمتها، تحية إلى أفريقيا من هذا المكان”.

“ as long as am wearing the right shoes , I don’t care about the outfit “ @louboutinworld . . . . #louboutins #christianlouboutin #louboutin #louboutinheels #redbottoms #redsoles #highheels #louboutinshoes #heels #personalshopper #stiletto #fashionblogger #heelsaddict #sokate #pigallefollies #pigalle #designershoes #highheelsmurah #shoefie #louboutinsokate #luxurylifestyle #louboutinreetzy #shoeaddict #louboutinworld #highheelslover #shoesoftheday #christianlouboutinshoes #shoes #newyork #bhfyp

A post shared by Lamitta Frangieh (@lamittafrangieh) on

تظهر لاميتا في تلك الفترة بإطلالات مستمرة ومثيرة ، تثير بها الجدل عبر مواقع التواصل الإجتماعي.

