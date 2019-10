منة فضالي بإطلالة مثيرة بالابيض والاسود!

View this post on Instagram

f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"> F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"> F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);">

U may forget the situation or forget the word that was said to u .. you may forget the date of that day , or lose the ability to distinguish the faces that existed , but u will not forget the feeling that was left inside u , that moment ! ♍️