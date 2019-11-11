شاهدوا.. ميغان ماركل تثير شكوكاً حول حملها بطفلها الثاني خلال حضورها مهرجان في لندن

أثارت دوقة ساسكس ميغان ماركل الشكوك حول احتمال حملها بطفلها الثاني وذلك خلال حضورها مهرجان Festival of Remembrance، الذي أقيم ليلة أمس السبت في قاعة ألبرت هول في لندن، فحضرت مع زوجها الأمير هاري وارتدت فستاناً أسود تنورته واسعة والتقطت لها الصور وهي تضع يدها طيلة الحفل على بطنها وهو الأمر نفسه الذي كانت تفعله حين كانت حاملاً بطفلها آرتشي.
وكانت تصريحات الأمير هاري عززت هذه الشكوك والتكهنات حيث قال في تصريحات صحافية مؤخراً حديثه إلى عائلات العساكر في مناسبة تذكارية أقيمت هذا الأسبوع، إنه ينوي إنجاب طفلاً آخر عاجلاً وليس آجلاً.
وعلى الرغم من تلك التكهنات والتقارير الصحفية المنتشرة إلا أن هاري وميغان التزما الصمت ولم يؤكدا صحة خبر الحمل من عدمه، والقادم من الأيام ربما تكشف الحقيقة.
This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompanied Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily to the annual @RoyalBritishLegion Festival of Remembrance. This special event, which has taken place every year since 1923 at the @RoyalAlbertHall, commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts. • This year’s Festival marked the 75th anniversary of a number of crucial battles of 1944, with a particular emphasis on the collaboration and friendship of the British, Commonwealth and Allied armies who fought them. A unique tribute was given to acknowledge those involved both past and present, culminating in a special parade of some of the last surviving veterans who fought and served in 1944. • Their Royal Highnesses, who last year attended their first Festival of Remembrance together, were honoured to once again pay tribute to all casualties of war and remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. #FestivalOfRemembrance #WeWillRememberThem Photo © PA / Royal British Legion
هذا وأحيت العائلة المالكة البريطانية اليوم أحد الذكرى أو Remembrance Day وهو اليوم الذي انتهت فيه الحرب العالمية الأولى في الحادية عشرة صباحاً في اليوم الحادي عشر من شهر نوفمبر/تشرين الثاني، تكريماً لذكرى شهداء الحرب فيقف الناس في المملكة المتحدة ودول الكومنولوث الأخرى دقيقة صمت حداداً على أرواح أولئك الذين قُتلوا في الحرب.
في نفس الوقت، في وسط العاصمة لندن قامت الملكة برفقة أفراد من العائلة المالكة وسياسيين وقدامى المحاربين بوضع أكليل من زهر الخشاش على النصب التذكاري.